ISLAMABAD: Citizens of Karachi will have to pay Rs3.75 more per unit in December electricity bills for power they used in September 2021.

Moreover, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has approved an application by the K-Electric seeking an increase in electricity tariff on account of fuel adjustment charges for the month of Sept 2021.

However, the notification came after the Nepra conducted a hearing on the petition of the port city’s sole power distributor. The tariff hike will be applicable to all the consumer categories except for lifeline consumers.

The hike “shall be shown separately in the consumer’s bills on the basis of units billed to the consumers in the respective month to which the adjustment pertains”, the notification read.

“K-Electric shall reflect the fuel charges adjustment in respect of September 2021 in the billing month December 2021.”