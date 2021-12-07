38pc surplus witnessed in Pak-Italy trade: SBP

Pakistan’s goods and services trade with Italy witnessed a surplus of 38.11 percent during the first four months of the fiscal year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The overall exports to Italy were recorded at $327.871 million during July-October (2021-22) against exports of $230.179 million during July- October (2020-21), showing a growth of 42.44 percent, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Meanwhile, on a year-on-year basis, the exports to Italy also increased by 20.51 percent by going up from $62.312 million during October 2020 against the exports of $75.095 million in October 2021, the SBP data revealed.

On a month-on-month basis, the export to Italy however witnessed a decline of 18.85 percent in October 2021 as compared to the exports of $92.549 million in September 2021. Overall Pakistan’s exports to other countries witnessed an increase of 32.21 percent during the period under review, from $7.322 billion to $9.681 billion, the data revealed.

On the other hand, the imports from Italy during the period were recorded at $230.569 million against $159.764 million last year, showing growth of 44.31 percent during the fiscal year under review.