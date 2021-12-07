Khusro hails $50m Coca-Cola expansion programme

Federal Minister for Industries and Production Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtyar has assured the government’s full support for the execution of the Coca-Cola Icecek Pakistan (CCI) investment plans and shared the prime minister’s vision to make Pakistan an economic hub.

According to a statement issued on Monday, during a meeting with the senior management of the Coca-Cola Icecek Pakistan, which called on him, the delegation shared details of its 7th Coca-Cola production plant with an investment of $50 million, CSR activities and venturing the new investment opportunities.

The minister welcomed the business expansion plan by CCI Pakistan and said the investment is the reflection of the government’s successful pro-investment and pro-business policies. He said that the beverage and food industry has 12 percent share in the large-scale manufacturing (LSM), while the growth of this sector would create new jobs and support ancillary industries, as the business grows further.

The meeting discussed issues relating to the sugar taxes on beverages. During the meeting, it was informed that the company’s greenfield project would be completed by February 2022, and the company would request Prime Minister Imran Khan to inaugurate the project.