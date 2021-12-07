Neelofar Shahzad appointed chief (FBR)

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Monday appointed Neelofar Shahzad, a BS-20 officer of the Pakistan Custom Services (PCS) as Chief, FBR, HQ, Islamabad. According to the FBR notification issued here, she relinquished the charge of the post of Secretary (BS-19) FBR, HQ, Islamabad and assumed the charge of the post. FBR also notified that Muhammad Asghar, a BS-20 officer of PCS on his promotion to (BS 21) has assumed the charge of the post Director (BS-21), Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation, FBR, Rawalpindi. Abdul Qadir Memon, a PCS/BS-20 officer on his promotion to (BS-21) has assumed the charge of the post-Chief Collector of Customs (BS-21) Enforcement (South), Custom House, Karachi.













