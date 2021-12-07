28-player women emerging camp to begin from December 10

LAHORE: As many as 28 women cricketers will undergo skills and fitness training at the Inzamamul Haq High Performance Centre, Multan in the emerging women’s camp, which begins on December 10.Over the course of the 18-day camp, these 28 players will train under the supervision of the coaching staff of the women’s national cricket team as well as Academy coaches. David Hemp, head coach of the women’s national team, will oversee the camp, along with academy coaches Mohsin Kamal and Muhammad Kamran Hussain. This camp serves an opportunity to the coaches to observe up-and-coming cricketers and provide them awareness about the desired skills and fitness levels to compete at the international level.In accordance with the PCB’s Covid-19 protocols, all those involved in the camp will undergo two tests before their integration in the bio-secure environment. Their first tests will be held at their residence on 7 December and those who return negative tests will undergo second testing on 10 December upon their arrival in Multan.

Player names (in alphabetical order):

Aleena Iqbal Shah Afridi, Anoosha Nasir, Ayesha Bilal, Ayesha Khan, Ayesha Naseem, Ghulam Fatima, Gul Uswa, Gul Firoza, Hafsa Khalid, Humaira Bibi, Huraina Sajjad, Kaynat Hafeez, Madiha Bibi, Mahnoor Qayyum, Najiha Alvi, Natalia Parvaiz, Neha Shermin, Noor?ul-Eman, Sadaf Shamas, Saima Malik, Shawal Zulfiqar, Syeda Aroob Shah, Syeda Masooma Zahra Fatima, Tooba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani, Waheeda Akhtar, Warda Yousaf and Yusra Amir

Support Staff: David Hemp (head coach), Mohsin Kamal (assistant coach), Muhammad Kamran Hussain (assistant coach), FizzaAbid (manager), Rabia Siddiq (physiotherapist), Zubair Ahmed (performance analyst) and Saboor Ahmed (strength and conditioning coach).