Rain washes out third day of play in Bangladesh-Pakistan Test

DHAKA: Rain triggered by a weakened cyclone washed out the third day of the second Test between Bangladesh and Pakistan in Dhaka on Monday.Match officials called off play at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium at 2:00pm, with no chance of the weather improving for the day.Only 63.2 overs of play were possible over the first two days with Pakistan reaching 188-2 in their first innings, with skipper Babar Azam batting on 71 alongside Azhar Ali on 52.Taijul Islam picked up both wickets to fall.Pakistan lead the two-Test series 1-0 after winning the first encounter in Chittagong by eight wickets.













