Serbia and Britain get wild cards for 2022 Davis Cup finals

MADRID: Serbia and Britain along with this year’s two Davis Cup finalists, Croatia and Russia, have been given the four automatic spots for next year’s finals following Sunday’s draw. Serbia reached the semi-finals where they were knocked out by Croatia whilst Britain were beaten by Germany in the quarter-finals. The other 12 finalists for the 16-team event will be decided in play-offs on March 4-5 next year. The play-offs will be over the historic Davis Cup format of five rubbers including a doubles. Next year’s finals will have 16 finalists ––– four groups of four teams ––– and not 18 like this year with four cities hosting the pool stage. The ties will all be played indoors and there will be two days between the pool stage and the quarter-finals. As to who is to host the knockout stages, Abu Dhabi has been strongly rumoured to be favoured but Rojas would not confirm that. “We have a preferred option with whom we are negotiating but nothing is signed yet,” said Rojas, adding he hoped it would be announced in the coming weeks. This year’s final will see either Croatia and Russia crowned champions for a third time.

Play-off matches (March 4-5):

France v Ecuador

Spain v Romania

Finland v Belgium

United States v Colombia

Netherlands v Canada

Brazil v Germany

Slovenia v Italy

Australia v Hungary

Sweden v Japan

Norway v Kazakhstan

Argentina v Czech Republic

South Korea v Austria.