Freedom and to be at one with nature have been my passions all along: Umair Jaswal

Motorcycling harks back to the days of the unbridled pleasure of horseback riding. The feeling of being at one with nature makes riding an absolute joy.

“Freedom and to be at one with nature have been my passions all along. Music and motorbike riding thus come to me as second nature. So, I am honoured and thrilled to be associated with such a strong and universally renowned brand as BMW Motorrad” said Umair Jaswal.

With a rich history and heritage going beyond a century and an acute sense of imparting joy through mobility, BMW Motorrad has become pretty much the final word when it comes to motorcycling. Thus, Making Life a Ride!

Launch of the BMW Motorrad brand marks a new era and a chapter in the already illustrious history of Dewan Motors. Motorrad is a world-renowned premium motorcycle brand with supreme heritage and cutting-edge German technology.

The Motorrad Centre was inaugurated by Nabiha Yousuf, CEO, Dewan Motors Private Limited along with Israr Ahmad, Area Manager, BMW Group Middle East and Umair Jaswal, BMW Motorrad Brand Ambassador in Pakistan.

“The BMW Group congratulates its partner Dewan Motors for launching Motorrad in Pakistan. It’s a great news for Pakistani motorbikes enthusiasts to get their hands on top quality BMW motorbikes. This is yet another BMW Group and Dewan Motors strategic initiative to enhance the BMW footprint in Pakistan and we look forward to welcoming our customers to try our fantastic motorbikes”, said Israr Ahmad, Area Manager, BMW Group Middle East.

The event was highlighted by the participation of hard-core enthusiasts, who came from far and wide, including the capital city, rendering the glittering event, even more memorable. It is only natural as motorcycles were BMW’s first road-going vehicles in 1916 and speaks of more than a century of glorious history and technological progress.

“We are very excited to announce the opening of the first Motorrad Centre in Lahore. It is the only officially represented premium motorcycle franchise in the country. This state-of-the art facility will cater to all the needs of our esteemed BMW motorcyclist and will provide them an environment that is as hospitable as it is professionally focused”, said Nabiha Yousuf, CEO, Dewan Motors.

“We are delighted to have Umair Jaswal as the BMW Motorrad Brand Ambassador. In addition to being the country’s biggest rockstar, Umair’s personal affinity for BMW motorcycles, makes him the obvious choice. With him on board, one can anticipate that BMW Motorrad journey will be a lot more entertaining,” continued Yousuf.

“Motorrad special tools and equipment from BMW AG handled by well-trained technicians from BMW will ensure that every motorcycle is diagnosed with expertise. Customers can now keep putting long and exciting miles, while getting their bikes serviced and maintained with absolute peace of mind”, said Kashif Riaz, Director Operations, Dewan Motors.

BMW Motorrad die-hards can now heave a sigh of relief, as Dewan Motors is fully prepared and geared up to provide international levels of aftersales support for their prized possessions.