Dananeer and Hadiqa sing iconic Pashto song ‘Janan’

Famed social media celebrity Dananeer Mobeen left fans stunned with her soulful vocals as she shared a video of an impromptu singing session with Pakistani singer Hadiqa Kiani. On Sunday, the two stars mesmerised their fans as they sang a soulful rendition of popular Pashto song, Janan in the latest video.

Taking to her Instagram, the Pawri Girl famed Dananeer shared a video clip, which appears to be the set of an upcoming project, the duo might be working on together. She captioned her post as, “Grew up listening to this song and had the honor of singing it along @hadiqakianiofficial today! Jaanan.” In the video, Dananeer is seen sitting on a chair, while the Boohey Barian singer stands on the back. With adorable facial expressions, the two joyfully sang the song Janan.

Hadiqa, who marked her stellar acting debut in drama serial Raqeeb Se, donned a stunning traditional green shalwar kameez with a stole in the video. Dananeer, on the other hand, was clad in a much casual attire with no makeup on her face.

Meanwhile, Dananeer has marked her acting debut with highly-anticipated project, Sinf-e-Ahan. While Hadiqa is currently receiving praise for her role in latest drama, Dobara, opposite Bilal Abbas Khan.