Hamza Shahbaz Sharif sings at Junaid Safdar’s celebration ceremony for his wedding

Singing videos of Vice-president Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz and former member National Assembly (NA) Hamza Shahbaz went viral on social media.

According to details, the celebration ceremony in connection to the reception of Maryam Nawaz’s son Junaid Safdar was held in Lahore where different party members including Marrium Aurangzeb attended the gathering.

The reception of Junaid Safdar and Ayesha Saif s wedding is dated to take place on 17 December 2021, while the celebratory events have been started at groom s residence in Lahore.

Both the PML-N leaders went on to congratulate and celebrate the union of Junaid and Ayesha. On the occasion, Maryam Nawaz was spotted singing famous bollywood song, “Tum dena saath mera” while Hamza sang, “Hmay tmsy piyar kitna”.

It is pertinent to mention here that both the videos have gone viral while Pakistani fans are waiting with bated breaths to finally watch more videos of Junaid’s reception which is going to be held on 17 of the ongoing month.