Yasra clears the air on divorce rumours

Actress Yasra Rizvi cleared the air on the divorce rumours that were making rounds on social media for quite a while.

The Dunk star, who had tied the knot with Abdul Hadi back in 2016, took to Instagram to address the rumours about her separation. They were blessed with baby boy Ibn e Adam in May this year.

“From three years ago, but the question is are we still together?” she wrote. “I wonder if people speculated about these things so easily and so often before social media happened or have we always been rooting for ‘unusual’ unions to come crashing down so that we can feel good about playing it safe.

“Not pushing the envelope, breaking away from norm etc. My parents don’t have a lot of photos together but they have been married for almost 50 years now. Just putting it out there!” It is to be noted that their age gap became a topic of discussion on social media outlets.

Yasra Rizvi has a big fan base on social media with millions of Instagram followers. She uploads family photos and behind the scenes of her projects.

The Dunk star is best known for her work in Kaash Aisa Ho and Aangan along with film Jawani Phir Nahi Ani.