Sharmeen awarded by The People’s Portfolio for contributing to human rights causes

Two-time Academy Award winner Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy has been awarded by British human rights organisation The People’s Portfolio, for “inspiring leadership, great courage and compassion for fellow human beings” through her documentaries.

The organisation is founded by Platon, a lauded British portrait and documentary photographer. It aspires to create a visual language that breaks barriers, expands dignity, fights discrimination and enlists the public to support human rights around the world.

Each year, the organisation hosts a fundraiser to help with their future work and projects. The highlight of the event is always awarding a human rights defender who has shown extraordinary leadership of our time, in light of which, this year’s award is going to Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy in honour of her directorial efforts in creating extraordinary movies about women’s rights in her country. Previous winners esteemed with the award have been Nobel Peace Laureate Dr Denis Mukwege and Lonnie G Bunch III, Secretary of the Smithsonian Institution.

The People’s Portfolio is holding their annual fundraiser this year tomorrow (Wednesday) at 6pm where Platon will be celebrating Sharmeen and all her achievements as well as debuting a short film that he has made about Sharmeen. The fundraiser aims to generate donations to lift the voices of human rights leaders around the world and give them the resources and tools to amplify their essential stories in 2021-and beyond.