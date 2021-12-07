Vicky Kaushal and Katrina’s wedding frenzy heightens as Natacha lands in Jaipur

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are reportedly all set to tie the knot this week in Rajasthan, and guests have already started arriving! According to Pinkvilla, Kat’s sister Natacha Turcotte is the latest from ‘Team Bride’ to land in Jaipur, and was snapped getting out of the airport in a white tank top paired with classic denim. Natacha, who made sure to cover her face with a mask, was also seen pushing her baby in a pram. The rest of Katrina’s crew is reportedly already in Rajasthan, where wedding preps are in full swing. Pinkvilla had earlier reported that Vicky and Katrina will be tying the knot on Thursday at the Six Senses Resort in Rajasthan.













