Tori dishes on her family’s 2021 holiday plans

Tori Spelling showcased a glam style as she stepped out for a fun and festive night out on her own amid recently reported turmoil involving her and husband Dean McDermott’s marriage.

Wearing a vintage black Givenchy gown with a semi-sheer skirt and tinsel in her hair, the 48-year-old Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, former reality star and mother of five attended her first iHeartRadio Jingle Ball. The annual holiday concert series kicked off in Los Angeles on Friday, Dec. 3. While walking the red carpet, Tori dished about what she is most looking forward to doing during the holiday season.

“I don’t want the holidays to be over. They go so quick,” she told E! News. “In theory, you really need to spread out Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas because I feel like they are way too close together. We need a month in between to really enjoy, take a break and get back up to DIY and bake again. We are super excited to totally DIY everything and bake. We have so many baking ideas. It’s sneaking up on us.”

Hours earlier, Tori shared photos of herself and her and Dean’s youngest child, son Beau, 4, on Instagram. She wrote, “Holiday Season…We see you. Not quite as organized, planned, and executed as everyone else but here we come. At our own pace. Setting up and decorating as a family. We are well aware of the pressure this time of year. We are NOT Holiday perfect”

She continued, “Facts…* our tree isn’t going up till tomorrow *our elf’s on a shelf started 2 days late.

* the highly personalized and curated themed advent calendars for each child I ordered were a bust. Realized the cheap chocolate ones you find at CVS are still a WIN! * Haven’t had time to start Holiday shopping for 5 kids.”

“BUT… we have LOVE and each other!” Tori wrote. “And, I got tired of trying to keep up with everyone else’s perfect holiday schedule. While I love the beauty and festivity of pics posted it made me feel like a #holidaymomfail. So, I’ve re thought my holiday approach this year. And, no matter when or how it happens my kids will love and appreciate it! Let’s do this holiday season on our time! #noholidaydecoratingshame #imlatebutfestive #holidaymomguiltistheworst #alwaysgrateful #diyonmytime #diymom @elfontheshelf”

Friday’s Jingle Ball, presented by iHeartRadio’s 102.7 KIIS-FM, marked Tori’s first major celebrity event in almost two years-since a few months before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, although she has often been spotted out and about in public.

In November, two days after Thanksgiving, Tori and Dean, her husband of 15 years, stepped out together for dinner with their kids. The couple’s rare public appearance came amid months of rumors that the two have split, which they both have not confirmed.

Earlier in November, the speculation about the status of their relationship was further fueled when Tori posted photos of her family’s holiday card and Christmas stockings, which did not include Dean. She noted that he was filming a movie.

A source close to the actress later told E! News that the couple’s “marriage is over and has been for a very long time now” and that “Tori has met with her lawyers and is planning to file very soon.” The actress has not commented.

In a Dec. 2 interview with Jeff Lewis on his SiriusXM show Jeff Lewis Live, Tori was asked, “So holiday shopping-what are we getting Dean? Anything?” She replied, “Yes, of course, the kids are getting him something.” She added that she will be “contributing” to Dean’s gift and did not elaborate.

The previous month, Dean did not include Tori in an Instagram video showing him opening presents from their kids for his birthday, although she did like the post.