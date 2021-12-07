Say ‘yes’ to flowers: Maya

Actress Maya Ali took to Instagram for sharing an elegant picture of her that has gone viral across social media platforms.

The viral picture sees the celebrity wearing a white costume with a bouquet of flowers in her hand.

“Say yes to flowers,” the caption read.

The picture got thousands of likes from the users of the photo and video-sharing social media application. They took to the comments section to express how beautiful the actor looked.

Maya Ali is one of the most followed celebrities on social media platforms with millions of Instagram followers. She frequently shares pictures and videos of her photoshoots along with behind the scenes of her projects.

Earlier, the celebrity went in hiatus from social media in order to find inner peace while the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic was in full swing.

In an Instagram, she said that she is aware that everyone is coping with the health scare in their own way but there is hope and the critical phase will pass as well.

Maya Ali said that she was going on a hiatus from social media and everyone was doing their best in their own ways to deal with the pandemic situation. She further mentioned that it was the best time to “detox” for finding inner peace.

She made her return to social media after designer Faiza Saqlain shared a series of images that saw the actor wearing a protective mask along with a gown. Maya posted a series of images with a heartfelt caption that read, “Muddat hui k app ne dekha nahi mujhe, muddat k baad app se dekha na jaaye ga for her fans.”