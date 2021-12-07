Aamir Liaquat set to host Pakistan’s first ‘Big Boss’ inspired show

Popular host and politician Aamir Liaquat Hussain, is set to host Pakistan’s first Big Boss style show. The teaser of the upcoming show has been released on social media. Speculations were rife on social media regarding the Big Boss-styled show in making by a Pakistani channel. However, the teaser of the upcoming show has been released. The news has shocked and amused social media users and Pakistani TV industry fans. The teaser shows the house where the participants will be expected to live in the house for a month. Fans are intrigued by how the show will pan out in Pakistan and how it will be received by the audience. Not many details regarding the format and participants of the show have been revealed yet. However, it is anticipated that Pakistani celebrities will be the participants in the show. The first look shows glimpses of the house where the participants will stay.

Aamir Liaquat is a renowned host and has been in the news for his various hosting antics in the past. Often he has outraged social media users with his bizarre behaviour. Last year, Pakistani celebrity Adnan Siddiqui had criticised Aamir Liaquat Hussain for mocking the demise of Bollywood actors. The actor appeared on MNA Amir Liaquat Hussain’s Ramzan show Jeevay Pakistan. During a conversation, Aamir Liaquat said that late Bollywood actors Sri Devi and Irrfan Khan had one thing in common-they both had worked with Adnan Siddiqui.