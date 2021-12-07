IHC dismisses plea seeking Rana Shamim’s name on ECL

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday dismissed a petition seeking to place the name of ex-chief judge Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Rana Shamim on the exit control list (ECL).

The court declared the plea as non-maintainable and said it was the federal government’s prerogative to place someone on the ECL.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah first reserved the decision after listening to arguments from the petitioner lawyer and later dismissed the case.

At the outset of hearing, the chief justice asked the lawyer how he could become a party to a contempt of court case to which the advocate said he had complete information about ex-chief justice Saqib Nisar. Justice Minallah remarked that the contempt of court was this court’s own matter.

Ray Muhammad Nawaz Kharal Advocate requested the court to add the name of Rana Shamim to the ECL, as he could flee abroad and the whole exercise would go to waste. The court reserved the decision and later dismissed the case.

The court order said no third party could become a part of the case, as it was between the court and the person concerned.