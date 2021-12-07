Islamabad gets new IGP

The federal government on Monday replaced Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil-ur-Rehman and appointed Muhammad Ahsan Younas. According to the notification, Qazi Jamil-ur-Rehman was directed to report the establishment division. Meanwhile the Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell of Islamabad Police has taken major action against vehicle lifters and arrested seven members of an inter-provincial gang involved in car and motorcycle theft. The police also recovered 12 cars worth more than Rs 10 million, 12 motorcycles, 2 rickshaws with the assistance of the KPK police. The plaintiffs have lauded the efforts of the police and stated that rewards will be given to the officers and the team involved with the police team. Islamabad Police are working around the clock to protect the lives and property of the citizens, said DIG Operations Afzal Ahmed Kausar.













