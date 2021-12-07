NAB opposes acquittal pleas of Zardari in graft references

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday opposed the acquittal pleas of former president Asif Ali Zardari in money laundering and park lane references, requesting the accountability court to dismiss the same.

The NAB in its comments said that Asif Ali Zardari had misused his powers being the president and anti-graft body prepared cases in light of the directives of Supreme Court.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the acquittal plea of Asif Ali Zardari in graft references connected with fake accounts scam. The court sought arguments from both sides on the matter and adjourned hearing till December 16.

Meanwhile, the same court directed the NAB to submit its comments against acquittal plea of accused in reference against former prime minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani and others pertaining to illegal award of an advertising campaign contract.

The defence lawyer adopted the stance before the court that there was no allegation of causing loss to exchequer in the reference and prayed the court to dismiss it. The hearing of the case was adjourned till December 21.

Meanwhile, an Accountability Court (AC) on Monday once again deferred the indictment of co-accused in reference against former prime minister Shaukat Aziz and others pertaining illegal appointments. AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the case filed by National Accountability Bureau. The ex-prime minister had already been declared absconder in the same reference due to remaining absent from the proceedings.

At the outset of hearing, the defence lawyer adopted the stance that the appeal of co-accused against the decision of accountability court dismissing their acquittal plea was pending before Islamabad High Court. The NAB had sought time from the bench for submission of comments. He prayed the court to adjourn hearing until the decisions of high court. At this, the court adjourned the case till January 5. The NAB had alleged the accused for illegally appointing Basharat Hassan as consultant in Alternate Energy Development Board (AEDB).