IG Punjab orders strict action on escape of prisoners

Punjab Inspector General of Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan took notice on escape of prisoners from Model Town Court (katchehry) and sought a report from CCPO Lahore.

Taking stern action, IG Punjab suspended the officials on security duty and ordered a departmental inquiry. Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that those who showed negligence during duty do not deserve any sympathy. IG Punjab has directed the CCPO Lahore to arrest all the escaped prisoners as soon as possible and bring them to justice. IGP also directed to further improve security arrangements for appearance (peshi) of the accused in courts.

SSP Operations Capt (retd) Mustansir Feroze while talking to media persons about the incident said that 166 accused were brought from two jails to appear in Model Town court on Monday.

When the accused were kept in Bakhshi Khana, two groups started fighting with each other. When police tried to evacuate them in order to control the situation, the accused got into a scuffle with police officers. They hurled stones and attacked the chairs, tables and whatever else they had. Meanwhile, 12 accused escaped and two of them have been arrested.

SSP Operations Capt (retd) Mustansir Feroze said that SP Model Town was supervising the search operation and we would try to re-arrest all the accused quickly. He further said that the internal accountability of the security team of the prisoners has also started in the light of which further action will be taken against them.

SSP Operations Capt (retd) Mustansir Feroze further said that further action will be taken against the prisoners who have committed this mischief by registering an FIR. He further said that the absconders are not involved in serious case, There are cases of motorcycle snatching, one robbery and snatching and two illegal weapons cases while other accused are also involved in similar cases. He further said that teams are conducting operation for re-arrest of the accused and they would be arrested soon and brought to justice.