Pakistan Army organises free medial camp in North Waziristan

Pakistan Army on Monday organised medical camp at Dawegar, North Waziristan tribal district, to provide free medical care facilities to people. Doctors of the Army Medical Corps provided treatment to more than 250 patients in a free medical camp. On the occasion, medicines were distributed among patients free of cost and basic medical tests were conducted. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Relief and Rehabilitation Iqbal Muhammad Wazir appreciating the efforts of Pakistan Army in development and promotion of socio-economic actives in the region said that Army Medical Corps was providing best healthcare facilities to local people at their doorstep in remote areas by organising such camps. He said that provision of medical facilities to the tribesmen was the top priority for which all available resources were being utilized.













