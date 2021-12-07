PRCS Commemorates International Volunteer Day

The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) on Monday celebrated International Volunteer Day under the theme “Volunteer Now for Our Common Future”, to recognize tireless work and efforts of volunteers all across the globe.

International Volunteer Day, which falls on December 5th every year and marks the contributions of millions who volunteered for our common future! Every day, volunteers dedicate time and effort to ensure the inclusion of those often left behind, drive climate action and advance the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

On the event, Chairman PRCS, Abrar ul Haq, Vice Chairman, Asif Bajwa, Member Managing Body, Brig (Rtd.) Abdul Hadi, Secretary General, Dr. Adeel Nawaz, PRCS staff, representatives from ICRC and IFRC, volunteers, students from various institutions and representatives from media houses were present. To highlight the importance of the role of youth as agents of change, A Red Talk Session was held. The panelists of the talk included representatives from PRCS, ICRC and IFRC who shared their views on the theme of IVD celebration and upon the contribution of volunteers as an essential component to eradicate poverty, hunger, illiteracy, mitigate disasters, and achieve SDGs, which will contribute to prosperity of Pakistan at large.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman PRCS said that volunteers could play an effective role in mitigating the sufferings of the vulnerable communities through their engagement in different humanitarian issues, be it the blood donation, disaster response, distribution of food and non-food items among deserving families, provision of psycho-social support to communities, awareness drives on health issues, promotion of health and hygiene practices, cleanliness drives, and climate change initiatives etc.

Chairman PRCS awarded mementoes to the Red Talk panelist. Best Youth Club Award was presented to Hassan Abdal Cadet College for rendering exceptional humanitarian services throughout this year. Similarly, certificates were awarded to volunteers to recognize their commitment for selfless service to the needy, in times of COVID.

Abrar ul Haq said that encouraging, recognizing and promoting volunteerism is an important part of creating a more equal and inclusive future for communities and worldwide.

Followed by the celebration of International Volunteer Day, a press conference was held to discuss PRCS COVID response interventions and future initiatives. Chairman in the conference briefed the media on PRCS contribution in Mass Vaccination drives. PRCS has administered more than 500,000 vaccinations in the centre and through door-to-door vaccination campaign. PRCS has provided 200,000 COVID-19 vaccines to government of Pakistan and 2 lac more vaccines will be provided soon. Similarly, the Society has provided over 19000 hygiene kits to the communities in 16 different districts of Pakistan. Moreover, 262 hand sanitizing booths and 458 hand washing stations have been installed at different public locations to promote good hygiene practices to limit the spread of the disease.