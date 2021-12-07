India cannot erase Kashmiris’ love for Pakistan: TWI

Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami (TWI) has said that Kashmiris have a deep love and attachment for Pakistan and want to be part of the country after gaining freedom from Indian subjugation. This was said at a meeting of the Advisory Council of Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami held in Budgam under the chair of Khadim Hussain. The meeting discussed the current situation in the occupied territory, Kashmir Media Service reported. The participants of the meeting expressed strong reaction to the statement of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in which he said that “his administration is compiling a list of those working for Pakistan against whom strict action will be taken”. Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami advised the puppet governor of Modi-led fascist Indian government to study history to find out that the Kashmiri leadership had convened a meeting in Srinagar on July 19, 1947, even before Pakistan formally came into existence.

The very meeting passed the accession to Pakistan resolution, it added. The participants said that India has occupied Jammu and Kashmir by military force while Pakistan is a strong supporter of Kashmiris’ right to self-determination.

They said that India has been persecuting Kashmiris since 1947 for their unconditional love for Pakistan but it could not erase this love from their hearts. The TWI leaders maintained that confused by the slogans “We are Pakistanis, Pakistan is ours”, Indian rulers have given a free hand to their occupation forces to inflict atrocities on unarmed people in the occupied territory”.