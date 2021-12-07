IHC asks ECP to continue proceeding in Faisal Vawda disqualification case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday instructed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to continue its proceeding in Faisal Vawda disqualification case and adjourned hearing on his intra court appeal (ICA) till December 9. A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the ICA of Faisal Vawda against disqualification case. The associate lawyer of Vawda’s counsel, Noman Paracha appeared before the court and requested to adjourn the ICA as senior advocate was absent.













