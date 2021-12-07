Court suspends dubious bidding process of Kabaddi Federation

The court has suspended the operation of the Invitation to Bid (EOI) dated 18.11.2021 and the consequent procurement process of Pakistan Kabaddi Federation with regards to “Hiring for Local & International Agency for the Development of Kabaddi in Pakistan”.

Strawberry Sports Management being owners of the Asian Style and Circle Style Kabaddi Leagues in Pakistan approached the Court and made submissions that the Pakistan Kabaddi Federation has entered into technical collaboration with it and has committed to certain obligations, inter alia, provision of national and international players, amongst other aspects of technical nature. The challenged Invitation to Bid and the procurement process is primarily aimed at breaching the agreements of Strawberry Sports Management with Pakistan Kabaddi Federation and also impinges upon the Intellectual Property Rights of Strawberry Sports Management. While admitting the arguments of Strawberry Sports Management, the Court vide its Order dated 04-12-2021 issued a restraining order against Pakistan Kabaddi Federation and suspended the operation of Invitation to Bid (EOI) dated 18.11.2021 and the consequent procurement process of Pakistan Kabaddi Federation with regards to “Hiring for Local & International Agency for the Development of Kabaddi in Pakistan.”

Strawberry Sports Management is the owner of Asian Style and Circle Style Kabaddi Leagues and successfully organized the inaugural season of Asian Style Kabaddi named Super Kabaddi League in which Pakistan Kabaddi Federation was the technical collaborator. Super Kabaddi League was broadcast LIVE at the National Broadcaster and received international recognition and accolades.