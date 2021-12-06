Smog/fog likely to develop in plain areas of Punjab

ISLAMABAD: Smog/fog is likely to develop in plain areas of Punjab at morning and night hours during the next 24 hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. A westerly wave was also present over northern parts of the country and likely to move eastward during the next 12 hours. Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country. However, rain occurred in Kashmir, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan. The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours was Kashmir: Rawalakot 15 mm, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Balakot 12, Dir (Upper 11, Lower 04), Malam Jabba 06, Drosh 05, Mirkhani 03, Chitral 02, Gilgit Baltistan: Gupis, Astore 02 and Bagrote 01 mm.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Leh, Ziarat -10 C, Kalat -05, Gupis -04, Kalam, Quetta, Astore, Skardu -03, Hunza -02, Drosh, Parachinar, and Rawalakot -01 C.