China’s ‘whole-process democracy’ has brought happiness to people: Shen Haixiong

ISLAMABAD: President of China Media Group (CMG) Shen Haixiong has said that after helping 1.4 billion people come out of poverty and bringing the COVID-19 pandemic under control, China’s “whole-process democracy” has given its people a sense of happiness and fulfillment.

“A country’s democratic system is deeply rooted in its history, culture, and tradition, therefore, there is no ‘one-size-fits-all’ democracy model, Shen said in his remarks at the International Forum on ‘Democracy: The Shared Human Values’. Held in Beijing, the forum was attended by more than 500 senior politicians and scholars from over 120 countries and regions, and 20 international organizations. Shen said a country’s democracy should only be judged by its people, and real democracy should be used to improve people’s well-being, SGTN reported.

Noting that CGTN coverage on Afghanistan had shown the world the real situation in the country, Shen pledged that CMG would continue to shoulder its responsibility as a major international media outlet to spread the truth and share democratic stories in China. “We believe in the power of justice, and we’ll be committed to spreading objective and fair democratic awareness,” Shen said.

He vowed to work actively to build a healthy global public opinion environment and enhance exchanges between different civilizations to build a community with a shared future for mankind. Xie Fuzhan, president of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, said that democracy is a concrete phenomenon that is constantly evolving.