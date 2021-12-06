Motorway Police raided to catch the fence clumps stealing thieves

On Monday(today) Motorway Police has busted a gang of thieves involved in stealing the fencing clumps from the fences along the Lahore-Sialkot M11 Motorway.

The Motorway Police busted the four-member gang involved in stealing the fencing clumps, according to a Motorway Police spokesperson.

The police have recovered nut bots and clumps weighing one ton and worth hundreds of thousand rupees.

Motorway Police have handed over the accused to the local police for further investigations.

The vigilance and performance of the patrolling officers has been praised by the SSP named Syed Hashmat Kamal.