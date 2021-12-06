Monocle stolen from Quaid’s statue in Vehari

The glasses from the statue of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah were stolen by the thieves in Vehari.

The statue was installed inside the office of Deputy Commissioner Vehari.

The theft occurred on December 4th when unknown thieves stole spectacle from the statue of Quaid-e-Azam.

According to the Police, the search for the burglars was underway.

After the issue came to light on social media, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took notice of the incident and summoned report from Multan commissioner.

He also directed relevant authorities to arrest culprits involved in the incident. Usman Buzdar also ordered district administration reinstall glasses on Quaid’s statue.