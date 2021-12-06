The human remains of Priyantha Kumara to be flown back to Sri Lanka

Lahore: The human remains of Sri Lankan factory manager Priyantha Kumara have been brought to Lahore airport to be flown back home through Sri Lankan Airlines.

Kumara was lynched in Sialkot over blasphemy allegations on Friday.

Higher officials of the Punjab government are also present at the Cargo Complex of the airport. Sources privy to the development said that the body will be flown to Colombo from Lahore around 12.30 pm today.

The spokesperson said Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and the inspector general of police are monitoring the investigation into the incident.

Police have registered a case against hundreds of unidentified people after a mob of factory workers lynched their Sri Lankan manager in Sialkot.