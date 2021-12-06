PR revives steam engine for tourism from Pindi

Pakistan Railways (PR) has arranged a special steam engine tourism train for Rawalpindi, Attock and Nowshera to revive tourism activities as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and attract foreign tourists.

According to a PR spokesperson, the Railways had made arrangements to revive tourism activities and running a special tourism train from Rawalpindi to Attock City and Nowshera to promote tourism. He said that the tourism train operation started on December 3 and will continue till December 10.

This train started its journey from Attock Khurd to Nowshera, in which tour of different stations and information about them was being provided to the 35 tourists, photographers and lovers of steam engines from UK, USA, Spain, Germany, Australia and France, he added.