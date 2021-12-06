Homage paid to Major Muhammad Akram Shaheed

On Monday, a special homage has been paid to Major Muhammad Akram Shaheed on Major Muhammad Akram Shaheed on the anniversary of his martyrdom anniversary.

A wreath was laid at the monument of the brave son of the soil.

Major Akram Shaheed who was born on April 4, 1938, in Gujrat initially joined Pakistan Army as a non-commissioned officer and later was promoted as 2nd Lt in Frontier Force Regiment.

He fought the 1965 Indo-Pak September War as a Captain where he led several successful military operations against the Indian Army.

Major Akram Shaheed presented the supreme sacrifice in the 1971 war with India while defending the motherland in the Zafarwal sector.

Major Akram Shaheed was posthumously awarded the highest military award Nishan-e-Haider.