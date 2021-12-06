Dengue takes life of another two in Punjab

On Monday, Dengue fever taken life of two people in metropolis Lahore and Sheikhupura and infected another 45 persons across Punjab including 33 from Lahore, Daily Times reported.

Primary and Secondary Healthcare Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch maintained that the dengue patients tally in the province reached 18,202 in the current year.

The health secretary said that currently there are 470 patients admitted in hospitals across the province. Anti-dengue teams discarded dengue larvae from 5,097 places in Lahore.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 11 more cases of the dengue virus were reported across the province. Health authorities said that 10 patients are currently admitted in the province hospitals, however, 16 more people have recovered from dengue fever.