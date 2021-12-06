IHC saves verdict on petition seeking Rana Shamim’s name on ECL

On Monday, the Islamabad High Court has saved its judgement on the petition seeking to put former top judge of Gilgit-Baltistan Rana Shamim on the Exit Control List, Daily Times reported.

ICH Chief Justice Athar Minallah reserved the verdict after listening arguments from the petitioner’s lawyer. The court also reserved its judgement over petitioner Rai Nawaz Kharal advocate’s request to become a party to the case.

The petitioner’s lawyer requested the court to put Mr Shamim’s name on the ECL lest he should leave the country before or after starting the hearing of contempt case against him. He further pleaded with the court that Mr Shamim must be ordered to surrender his passport.

Justice Minallah remarked that putting name of a citizen on the ECL was government job, not that of the court.