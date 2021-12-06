NCOC announces new travel restrictions

On Monday, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) has declared new travel restrictions for different countries after the new coronavirus variant Omicron is spreading rapidly across the globe, Daily Times reported.

The NCOC has relayed revised instructions for countries that have been put in category B and category C.

The NCOC has put 15 countries in category C which included Hungary, Netherland, Ukraine and Ireland.

Poland, South Africa and Zimbabwe have also been placed in category C.

The NCOC has announced a complete ban on travellers coming from category C countries. Travel could only be allowed in an emergency situation. Complete vaccination of the travellers belonging to the C category countries is compulsory.

Germany, Azerbaijan, Mexico, Sri Lanka, Russia and America have been placed in the B category.

Britain, Turkey and Afghanistan have also been placed in B category countries.

Only the completely vaccinated travellers belonging to category B countries are allowed to travel.