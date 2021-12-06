Zardari calls NA-133 results a new beginning of PPP in Punjab

On Monday, Former President Asif Ali Zardari has called the NA-133 Lahore by-election results, a new beginning of the Pakistan People’s Party in Punjab.

Zardari dialed former premier and PPP Central Punjab President Raja Pervez Ashraf and expressed felicitations for obtaining a very good number of votes in the by-polls.

During the telephonic conversation, Zardari maintained that the Lahore by-elections have given a green signal to the party as it has taken a new birth in the by-poll which will lead to change in the province.

However, PPP candidate has lost the NA-133 by-election but succeeded to obtain 32,313 votes for the second position. The Nawaz League’s candidate won the election by 46,811 votes from NA-133.