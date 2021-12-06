Missing pilot’s body found in Balochistan

The body of instructor pilot Qazi Ajmal, who went missing three days ago after his gyrocopter crashed, was found in the Awaran area of Balochistan, a private TV channel reported Sunday. Ajmal had flown from Karachi three days ago, but his small lightweight aircraft went missing when it entered Balochistan. According to a Balochistan wildlife department official, Amanullah Sajdi, a small gyrocopter crashed into the mountains near Poldat in Awaran. He said that the pilot’s body was recovered from the mountains. Confirming the report, the Lasbela district SP said that the pilot’s body and debris from the gyrocopter crash have been found in Kund Malir. Ajmal belongs to the Qazi family of Peshawar.













