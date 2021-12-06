PRO of PM’s aide injured in Karachi ‘attack’

Jalal Bachlani, a public relations officer (PRO) of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Special Assistant Ali Nawaz Awan, was injured in a firing incident in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar on Sunday, a private TV channel reported.

After the incident, Bachlani drove himself to the hospital where he was provided medical aid, according to police officials. “There were two people who opened fire my car. As soon as I stopped car to fetch water, they came from behind. I threw my mobile phone at them but they threw it back to me and opened fire… they wanted to kill me,” Bachlani said in his statement to police.

Meanwhile, an eyewitness of the incident termed it an attempted robbery. “The accused were on a motorcycle and when they tried to rob [Bachlani], he drove away the car due to which the accused could not succeed,” he added.

Police officials said that they were investigating whether it was an organised attack or an attempted robbery, adding that further details will be revealed at a later stage.