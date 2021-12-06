PM to inaugurate Karachi BRT service on 10th

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Sunday said Prime Minister Imran Khan will perform groundbreaking of the Green Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project for Karachi on December 10. “PM Imran Khan will inaugurate Karachi’s first modern transport system […], on the 10th of December,” Umar wrote on Twitter. Last Sunday, the planning minister had claimed that the long-awaited BRT project would be ready for trial operations in Karachi in the “next 10 days”.

Following the trial operations of around two weeks, the bus service will start its commercial operations from December 25, he had said, says a news report.

Later in the day, addressing a PTI workers’ convention in Karachi, Asad said the government will resolve Karachi’s transport issues as he announced that PM Khan will inaugurate the project in Karachi in two weeks.

“PM Imran Khan is coming [to Karachi] to solve the transportation issues of the citizens of Karachi,” he said.

He said Karachi’s journey towards development had started. The project was started back in 2016 by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who aimed to complete the project within one year. However, due to various reasons, the project remained incomplete.

Earlier, on September 19, the public transport in Karachi got closer to getting the much-needed boost as a cargo ship, Feng Shen, carrying 40 Green Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project buses had entered Pakistan

Earlier, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail had also announced that the BRT project would be inaugurated in Karachi within a month.