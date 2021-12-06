Educational institutions being upgraded in underprivileged areas: Sh Rasheed

Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has said that the educational institutions were being upgraded in Rawalpindi, particularly in all underprivileged areas.

He said that a multi-purpose Hall at Government Associate College for Women, Satellite Town was recently constructed to facilitate the students. The minister informed that 60 educational institutions were set up in Rawalpindi and the government schools and colleges were being upgraded particularly in areas of poor people.

Sheikh Rasheed said, “We are trying to establish an Information Technology University in the city.”

Rawalpindi was at top position in female education across the country, he said adding, “We have provided education facilities at the door steps of the female students. After completing the educational institutions’ task, we would move towards health sector.”

The minister said, “I am thankful to Almighty Allah as I succeeded to complete the mission of education in my life.”

Waqarun Nisa Women College had also been upgraded and made a university, he added. He informed, “When the actual educational institutions plan was conceived for promotion of education in Rawalpindi city then I selected Dhokes like Dhoke Hassu, Dhoke Khabba, Dhoke Ratta, Dhoke Naju, Dhoke Elahi Bukhsh for establishment of schools and colleges as the citizens of labour class live in these Dhokes and cannot afford private educational expenses.”

“We utilized all available resources to establish schools and colleges in the city,” he added. He said, all possible facilities were provided to the students in schools and colleges and credit of uplifting of schools and colleges goes to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

“No one could defeat the girls of Rawalpindi city as they were educated,” he said. The minister advising the teaching staff urged to play more efficient role and educate the females with more commitment and dedication.

Sheikh Rasheed said that Rawalpindi city had been made a center of education and the dream of laying a network of educational institutions in the city had been fulfilled. He said, “Promotion of education has always been my priority and I made earnest efforts to make the city a center of education.”

The dream had come true as three women universities were set up in Rawalpindi including Fatima Jinnah Women University, Sixth Road Women University and Waqarun Nisa Women University. The girls of Rawalpindi city were getting positions and appearing in CSS exams, the minister added.