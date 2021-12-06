Crackdown on rickshaw drivers for entering capital

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has launched a special crackdown on rickshaw drivers for illegally entering into federal capital premises, especially in rural areas. During the last one week, more than 250 rickshaw drivers were fined and more than 75 rickshaws were impounded in different police stations. SSP Traffic directed to Zonal DSPs for taking strict legal action against illegal rickshaw pullers and report sought on daily basis.

Illegal rickshaws will not be allowed to enter into Islamabad Premises under any circumstances, the rule of law will be ensured as much as possible to ensure the flow of traffic and provision of an integrated traffic system to the citizens, said SSP Traffic Omar Khan. Following the direction of IGP Islamabad Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman, to ensure smooth flow of traffic and keep citizens safe from accidents, Islamabad traffic police has launched crackdown on illegal rickshaw pullers entering into federal capital premises especially in rural areas. In this regard two teams have been formed for special crackdown on rickshaw drivers in rural areas, especially in Bhara Kahu and Shehzad Town areas.

During the ongoing crackdown challan tickets have been issued to more than 250 rickshaws, 75 rickshaws have been impounded at various police stations.

On this occasion, SSP Traffic issued special instructions to zonal DSPs to take action against illegal rickshaws pullers on daily basis. While Special Squad is operating and taking action against illegal rickshaws pullers by setting up special roadblocks on Expressway, IJP Road, Murree Road, Seventh Avenue, Ninth Avenue and all other major highways of Islamabad. The night shift incharge is also taking legal action against them under his supervision and education Wing is providing awareness to the public about road safety on a daily basis. Special broadcasts were also arranged on ITP Radio FM 92.4 through which they are informing about the crackdown against illegal rickshaws.