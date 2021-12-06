Resolution of public issues top priority: IGP

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman has directed police officials to hold `Open Courts’ across the city to ensure the early redressal of public complaints and adopt effective poling to resolve public issues, curb crime and bridge the gap between police and public.

The task to hold `open courts’ have been given to all Zonal SPs and it has been directed to provide maximum relief to the people. Following directions of IGP Islamabad, SP (Rural) and SP (Saddar) held `open court’ at Lehtrar road and Karachi Company market, respectively.

As per vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan, IGP Islamabad directed police officials to provide justice to people at their door step and enhance coordination with public. SP (City) Rana Abdul Wahab held `open court’ at Sitara Market on Saturday which was attended by SDPOs, SHOs of the areas, members of civil society organizations and conciliatory committees, traders and notables of the area. The SP (City) said that people should identify the elements in the police or in their surroundings supporting the anti-social activities so that action could be initiated against them. He urged people to cooperate with police in curbing crime and identifying criminal elements.

People ensured their cooperation with Police and the Public didn’t make any complaint of inappropriate police behavior.