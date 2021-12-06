Science teachers to be trained on ‘Climate Change Education’

Science teachers are invited to register for participating in the five-day capacity building workshop on `Climate Change Education through Inquiry Based Science Education (IBSE) Pedagogy’ till December 31.

This training, to be held in the federal capital, is primarily intended for young science teachers, especially women and teachers from marginalized areas of the country.

The prime purpose of this training is to produce a cadre of science teachers who can effectively deliver training programmes on climate change education for their peers using IBSE pedagogy, an official of ECOSF told APP.

The workshop is being organized by the Sukkur IBA University in collaboration with ECO Science Foundation (ECOSF) and Pakistan National Commission for UNESCO (PNCU) considering the urgent need for capacity building of science educators in Climate Change Education.

The training, scheduled to be held from February 14-18, will employ the Inquiry Based Science Education (IBSE) pedagogy, which adopts an investigative approach to teaching and learning.

IBSE is an effective tool for catalyzing Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education. IBSE methodology develops and strengthens students’ skills of observation, asking questions, planning and conducting investigations, reviewing evidence in the light of what is already known, which leads to drawing conclusions and communicating the results.

About the content of the workshop, the official informed that the workshop will cover topics such as climate change, greenhouse effect, environmental pollution, sustainable energy and energy efficiency, adult learning, developing confidence and competence, developing motivation and coaching.

This capacity building workshop will enable the science teachers to understand better on adult learning methodologies and enhance their skills, knowledge and competency.

Trained science teachers will be able to apply current facilitative skills that will promote learner engagement, show mastery in delivering key training strategies such as brainstorming and practice sessions, the official told.

IBSE has been widely recognized as an effective approach to teaching science and has been given priority by InterAcademy Partnership Science Education Program in its efforts at improving science education across the globe.