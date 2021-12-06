National Boxing Championship concludes

DHA Lahore 38th Men & 2nd Women Elite National Boxing Championship, at Captain Fasih Babar Amin (Shaheed) Sports Complex, Phase 6, DHA Lahore came to an exciting end on Sunday. Nineteen bouts of different categories were fought and 19 new champions were conferred with the newly designed championship belt and other prizeson the final day of the championship.

The chief guest of the closing ceremony was Lieutenant General Syed Arif Hassan, HI(M) (Retd), President Pakistan Olympic Association. On arrival, the chief guest was received by Administrator DHA Lahore, Brigadier Waheed Gul Satti. There, President Pakistan Boxing Federation, Mr. Muhammad Khalid Mahmood expressed his gratitude towards the chief guest for accepting this invitation and honoring this event with his presence, he also thanked the DHA management for organizing and sponsoring the championship.

At the end, the chief guest gave away prizes to the winners and gave specially designed belt for DHA National Championship to the champion team. Administrator DHA Lahore and the General Secretary of Pakistan Boxing Federation also presented souvenirs to the chief guest during the closing ceremony.

Earlier in the day, Begum and Brigadier Waheed Gul Satti, Administrator DHA Lahore gave away prizes to the promising female bout winners to further promote women boxing in Pakistan. While speaking on the occasion, Administrator DHA commended Pakistan Boxing Federation and DHA team for organizing this event in a befitting manner.

The Champion of DHA 38th Men Boxing championship in Men’s Super-Heavy weight Category goes to Mehmood ul Hassan of Pakistan Airforce, whereas Sana Ullah of WAPDA is declared Heavy weight Champion, Nazir Ullah of Pakistan Army is declared Cruiser weight champion, Bilawal Zia of Pakistan Army is declared Light Heavy weight champion, Saif ul Manan of Pakistan Army is declared Middle weight champion, Gul Zaib of Pakistan Army is declared Light Middle champion, Suleman Baloch of Pakistan Army is declared Welter weight champion, Light Welter weight champion is Naqeeb Ullah of WAPDA, Lightweight champion is Mohib Ullah of WAPDA, Feather weight champion is Ilyas Hussain of Pakistan Army , Bantom weight champion is Zakir Hussain of Pakistan Army , Fly weight champion is Atta Ullah of WAPDA and Minimum weight champion is Zohaib Rasheed of Navy.

The Champion of DHA 2nd Women Elite Boxing championship in Women’s Bantom weight champion is Nada Zareen of Islamabad, Lightweight champion is Fatima Zehra of Punjab, Fly weight champion is Gul Jabeen of Sindh, Feather weight champion is Mahreen Baloch of Sindh, Welter weight champion is Moazama of Punjab and Minimum weight champion is Maria of Sindh.

A total of 12 Men teams, Pakistan Army (defending Championship of 2019 Boxing Championship), Navy, Air Force, WAPDA, Police and Pakistan Railway participated in this championship and on Women side 07 teams, namely Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, KPK, AJK, Federal Area (Islamabad) and Gilgit-Baltistan competed in a total of 153 bouts in different weight categories over 05 days for 2021 boxing championship.

The team trophy for DHA 38th Men National Boxing Championship was lifted by Pakistan Army, followed by WAPDA and Pakistan Navy and Sindh lifted the team trophy for DHA 2nd Women Elite National Boxing Championship followed by Punjab and Islamabad.

The Chief guest congratulated all the new champions and wished them good luck for the near future international competitions.