OGDCL provides Rs11.88m for social welfare activities in Lakki Marwat

Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDCL) has deposited funds amounting to Rs11.88 million to carry out social welfare projects, under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, in Lakki Marwat District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“Besides, funds amounting to Rs5.18 million are available with DC Lakki Marwat to initiate new development schemes,” according to an official document available with APP. The company said it recently discovered oil and gas reserves in Wali-1 exploratory well, located in the ex-Frontier Region Lakki Marwat area, and the deposits’ estimation was under evaluation.

Meanwhile, OGDCL said it would hold 33 eye camps in a period of almost six months in line with its CSR obligation to provide free healthcare facilities to locals residing in surrounding areas of its operational fields across the country. As per the available details, the company would continue holding the activity of organizing eye camps till April 30, which was started in the mid of November.

For this purpose, the company has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospital, under which an estimated amount of Rs92 million would be spent for holding free eye camps in 32 districts of all four provinces. These eye camps are scheduled to be held in seven districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, six districts of Punjab, eleven districts of Sindh, and eight districts of Balochistan province.