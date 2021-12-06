Navy dethrones WAPDA to win 52nd National Senior Men’s Volleyball title

LAHORE: Pakistan Navy defeatedPakistan WAPDA by winning the final of the 52nd Engro National Senior Men’s Volleyball Championship at the Punjab Sports’Gymnasium Hall here on Saturday night.Navy won the final with the score being 3-1 (25-16, 22-25, 25-20 and 25-21). Though Navy wrapped up the final in four setters, they faced good opposition from the defending championsWAPDA in every set. WAPDA had already tasted defeat at the hands of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) in one of the quarterfinal group matches. But that defeat even failed to prove a wake-up call for them as Navy proved a very strong rivals who overpowered them.For winning the title, Navy received a chequefor Rs one million while WAPDA pocketed Rs 600,000/-. Pakistan Air Force received a chequefor Rs 400,000/- for finishing third.Earlier, PAF clinched the third position beating Pakistan Army 3-1 in the third position match on Saturday.













