Thailand’s Kongwatmai secures first Asian Tour win

PHUKET: Thailand’s Phachara Kongwatmai took home his first Asian Tour victory on Sunday, claiming the $1 million Laguna Phuket Championship after fending off two fellow countrymen and South Korea’s Bi-o Kim by a single shot. Phachara’s 10-under par total of 270 came after he holed a 12-foot par putt on the 18th, eking out a win with Kim, Panuphol Pittayarat and Denwit Boriboonsub hot on his heels.”I feel very happy and very excited for this year… (I’ve) been waiting for about six years,” he said.”Right now it is my time and I feel great.”The young Thai star sprang on to the golf scene in 2013, triumphing at the Singha Hua Hin Open as a 14-year-old amateur.In 2015, he won twice during the Asian Development Tour, but the pandemic halted his seemingly unstoppable ascent.On Sunday, high winds whipping across the course threatened to upend Phachara’s push for victory, but he was able to counteract it with his previous experience on the course.”Today was quite difficult because there was a tough wind. I have never played with this wind in Thailand before,” he said.













