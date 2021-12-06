Wheat for Afghanistan

There cannot be a bigger testament of Pakistan’s commitment to the welfare of people living in war-torn Afghan plains than it giving a nod to New Delhi’s petty demands with regard to the wheat assistance. For the last month, India has been making a pompous spectacle of its humanitarianism; harping on and on about how its administration is losing sleep over the anguish of Kabul. Pakistan was conveniently singled out for deliberately putting the brakes on its mega-shipment of 50,000 tonnes. The reality, however, could not be more different, as has been aptly pointed by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi. First, there was the dilly-dallying over Pakistan’s suggestion of using trucks deployed in coordination with the UN’s World Food Programme. Despite being fully aware of the diplomatic tightrope the two countries are treading upon, India wished to force a huge contingent of its trucks down our throats with no concern whatsoever for any damaging development that may unfurl along the way. Are we not swimming in dangerous waters where hawks, especially in our neighbourhood, are already praying day any night for any catalyst that helps them exploit the tinder box? Now that Islamabad has agreed to use Afghan-owned vehicles, dramatically bringing down the cost of the relief project, yet another reservation over drivers has allegedly reared its head. Taking a leaf out of Indian media’s handbook, Pakistan should now question their so-called dedication–that too, into the microphone. Meanwhile, Kabul has greatly appreciated the government’s efforts to facilitate the transport of food donations. Though India’s offer remains just that–empty words–at least until the logistical issues get resolved, Pakistan has rolled up its sleeves to match it with 50,000 metric tonnes of wheat itself; pushing for expedited delivery.

Regretfully, the rest of the world is still too busy with the toing and froing of the recognition debate to care about the crisis-in-making. That Afghanistan was an extremely fragile economy, heavily dependent on foreign aid even before the Taliban took over is secret to none. But all warnings about over half of the country–an overwhelming 22.8 million people–falling to acute food insecurity seem to be falling on deaf ears. Because none from the free world has dared extend the hand. Ironically tragic or a tragic irony?

As has been said and written repeatedly, all politics over the Taliban could wait until the cold, dark winter ended. With no apparent loosening of the clasp around Afghan funds frozen in American and European lockers, the least these administrations could do was empower the UN (if not other organisations) so that the hapless millions don’t go wasting in their quest for bread. *