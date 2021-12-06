Daily Times

Faysal Quraishi and Humayun Saeed win hearts with bhangra at celebrity wedding

Staff Report

Actors Faysal Quraishi and Humayun Saeed are dancing their hearts out at musician Sohail Javed’s daughter wedding.

In a video, that is currently making rounds on the internet, both Faysal and Humayun are joined by a star-studded group to perform on Sauda Khara Khara by Indian singer Diljit Dosanjh.

Faysal, who had donned a white kurta shalwar paired with coat and a similar coloured shawl was seen shaking a leg as he held son his arms. Humayun Saeed on the other hand pulled up a boski sharwar kameez paired with a brown coat.

Other celebrities joining the duo included Fahad Sheikh and Faizan Sheikh.

