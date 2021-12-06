KRK compares Deepika’s looks with Ramiz Raja

Self-proclaimed Indian critic Kamal R Khan has put up a distasteful post after the trailer launch of Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone’s ’83.

The cricket flick based on the life of Indian cricketer Kapil Dev, is directed by Kabir Khan and widely praised for it’s blockbuster trailer. KRK, however has found a bizzare similarity between Deepika’s Romi Bhatia and PCB chairman Ramiz Raja.

Turning to his Twitter on Thursday, KRK invited poked fun at the star cast of the movie, comparing Deepika and former Pakistani cricketer Ramiz Raja.

“Kapil Dev and Rameez Raja are looking good in this photo!” tweeted KRK, inviting criticism from fans of Kapil Dev over disrespectful comment.

Film ’83 is based on Cricket World Cup 1983. The film, that is also produced by Deepika Padukone, stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Pankaj Tripathi, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Ammy Virk and Harrdy Sandhu.